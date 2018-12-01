Digital Money Bits Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Digital Money Bits has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $54,127.00 and $31.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Money Bits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000854 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digital Money Bits Profile

DMB is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 101,543,603 coins and its circulating supply is 91,543,603 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com.

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

Digital Money Bits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Money Bits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

