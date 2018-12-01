Dignity (DTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 800 ($10.45). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Dignity stock opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.42) on Thursday. Dignity has a one year low of GBX 734.92 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,777 ($36.29).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

