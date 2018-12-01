Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. It aids in the dispensing, delivery, dosing and reimbursement of clinically intensive and specialty drugs. The company focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, specialized infusion therapy and many other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. “

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

DPLO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,092,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,341 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.