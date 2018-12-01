Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (JPNL) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of JPNL opened at $55.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

