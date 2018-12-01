DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,936,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,350 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

