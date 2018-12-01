Dollar Tree (DLTR) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.72-22.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.9 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.86-1.95 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar Tree to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

