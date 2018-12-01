Dollarama (DOL) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.71.

Shares of DOL opened at C$35.12 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$33.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 1.91999986285715 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, insider Michael Ross purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

