Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

DPZ opened at $277.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $175.95 and a one year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

