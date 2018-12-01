Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. Dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers dotMailer, an email and cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns.

