Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,756 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Douglas Emmett worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $165,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $250,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $266,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

NYSE DEI opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/douglas-emmett-inc-dei-shares-sold-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.