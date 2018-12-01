Dovu Market Cap Tops $2.42 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Dovu has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $59.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dovu token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.02253075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00194793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.08806456 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,758,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

