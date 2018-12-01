Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

