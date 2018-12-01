Duerr AG (DUE) Receives €52.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.88 ($54.51).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €1.14 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €32.80 ($38.14). The stock had a trading volume of 194,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

