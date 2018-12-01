Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dunkin’ Brands’ have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s increased focus on menu innovation especially on premium products to offer great beverages is likely to drive growth. Banking on its already established namesake, the company has undertaken the implementation of a six-part plan to fuel Dunkin’ Brands’ strategic growth in the United States and better position itself as a beverage-led On-the-Go brand. Moreover, strong digital initiatives and aggressive expansion strategies by the company also add to the positives. The company has also raised the 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings given its robust sales building and refranchising efforts. Earnings estimate for the current year has also increased over the past 30 days. However, high costs of operations and stiff competition continues to be potential headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 298,662 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $21,608,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 257,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,536.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $953,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,591 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 791,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,921,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,415,000 after buying an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

