Dunson K. Cheng Sells 31,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CATY stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 754,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/dunson-k-cheng-sells-31000-shares-of-cathay-general-bancorp-caty-stock.html.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.