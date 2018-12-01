DWS Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DWS)

DWS (CURRENCY:DWS) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. DWS has a total market cap of $0.00 and $232.00 worth of DWS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DWS has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DWS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DWS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.02235625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00124962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00194253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.12 or 0.08786096 BTC.

DWS Token Profile

DWS’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DWS is dwswifi.com. DWS’s official Twitter account is @dwswifi. The official message board for DWS is dwswifi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DWS

DWS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DWS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DWS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DWS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DWS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.