E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $883,247.00

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $883,247.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012345 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002203 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

