Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of DEA opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,125 shares of company stock worth $8,541,840. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

