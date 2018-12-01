Eaton Vance Management Has $56.38 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $56,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $156.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Allergan to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

