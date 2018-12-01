eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.99% of eBay worth $315,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eBay by 567.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

