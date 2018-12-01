Ecopetrol (EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,466,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,270 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.98.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ecopetrol by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ecopetrol by 770.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 1,097.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 363,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.
