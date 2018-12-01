Shares of Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 558,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 772,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Edge Therapeutics alerts:

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2,686.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 491,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,628 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Trading 9.6% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/edge-therapeutics-edge-trading-9-6-higher.html.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.