Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 558,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 772,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2,686.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 491,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,628 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edge Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDGE)
Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.
