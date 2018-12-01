Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,398.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 1,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 171.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

