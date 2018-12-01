Electrocore (ECOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocore in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Electrocore in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Electrocore has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Electrocore will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electrocore in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electrocore in the second quarter worth about $206,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Electrocore during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrocore during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrocore during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

