ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.56 million during the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 10.62%.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

