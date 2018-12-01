Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $21,958,300.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $21,958,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,215,804 shares in the company, valued at $13,662,200,468.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $22,485,450.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $22,748,000.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $22,984,239.20.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $19,784,322.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,632 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,695,995.12.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $8,607,647.62.

On Thursday, September 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,447 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $9,891,829.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90.

On Friday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $19,216,800.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,541,000 after acquiring an additional 722,431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,049,000 after acquiring an additional 700,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

