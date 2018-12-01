Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,654 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/elite-wealth-management-inc-purchases-1654-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.