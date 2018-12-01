Ellie Mae (ELLI) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating and a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

NYSE ELLI opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $397,278.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,241 shares of company stock worth $189,768 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.