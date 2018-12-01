Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.24. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/elmira-savings-bank-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23-esbk.html.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.