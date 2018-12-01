Eltek (ELTK) & NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eltek and NANO DIMENSION/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $32.75 million 0.20 -$3.77 million N/A N/A NANO DIMENSION/S $860,000.00 35.54 -$18.17 million N/A N/A

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eltek and NANO DIMENSION/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A NANO DIMENSION/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

NANO DIMENSION/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.69%. Given NANO DIMENSION/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NANO DIMENSION/S is more favorable than Eltek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NANO DIMENSION/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eltek has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NANO DIMENSION/S has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and NANO DIMENSION/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45% NANO DIMENSION/S -409.99% -71.93% -61.24%

Summary

NANO DIMENSION/S beats Eltek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

