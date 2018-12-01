EncryptoTel [WAVES] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,158.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $551,714.00 and $13,158.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.02198641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125802 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00195239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.09236592 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

