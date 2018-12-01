Endava (DAVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $24.70 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

