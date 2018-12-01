Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.55 ($6.46).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.