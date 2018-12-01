EnLink Midstream (ENLC) vs. DCP Midstream (DCP) Head-To-Head Review

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and DCP Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.36 $212.80 million ($0.05) -228.60 DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.58 $229.00 million $0.53 64.30

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EnLink Midstream and DCP Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 1 8 5 0 2.29 DCP Midstream 2 3 6 0 2.36

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 53.44%. DCP Midstream has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.35%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 3.39% 0.89% 0.45% DCP Midstream 2.76% 4.18% 2.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats EnLink Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC operates as a former subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

