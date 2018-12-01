EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $26,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,648.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

