EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $183,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

