EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. TheStreet downgraded shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EQT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,158.97. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,254.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

