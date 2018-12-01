Equal Trading Up 27.6% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $306,802.00 and $16.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.02236251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00125798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00194609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.37 or 0.09112606 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,193,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,541,243 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.