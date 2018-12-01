equinet Reiterates “€4.80” Price Target for Tele Columbus (TC1)

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) received a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective from analysts at equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.11 ($4.78).

TC1 stock opened at €3.84 ($4.47) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a 12 month low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a 12 month high of €10.40 ($12.09).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

