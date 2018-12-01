Equities Analysts Set Expectations for J M Smucker Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for J M Smucker in a report released on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.25.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 347.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

