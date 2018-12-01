Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,618,113.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

