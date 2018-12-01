E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $687,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 122,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $52.29 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In related news, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,950.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Simonich purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/etrade-financial-corp-etfc-shares-bought-by-primecap-management-co-ca.html.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.