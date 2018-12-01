EUNO (EUNO) Trading 59.8% Higher This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. EUNO has a total market cap of $760,981.00 and approximately $2,296.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002497 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006902 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 20,009,042 coins and its circulating supply is 12,408,009 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

