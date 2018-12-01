Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 8,554 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5,184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

