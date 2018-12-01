EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0535 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $984,676.00 and approximately $128,689.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00063175 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000558 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 23,743,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,413,396 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.