Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stake Lessened by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 243.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $210,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $421,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock worth $4,390,644. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $54.77 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

WARNING: “Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stake Lessened by Axiom International Investors LLC DE” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/everbridge-inc-evbg-stake-lessened-by-axiom-international-investors-llc-de.html.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.