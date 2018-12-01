Eximchain (EXC) Price Hits $0.0367

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Eximchain has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $66,083.00 worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eximchain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Eximchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.02251709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00195162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.09240915 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eximchain Profile

Eximchain launched on April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 tokens. Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eximchain’s official website is www.eximchain.com. The official message board for Eximchain is medium.com/eximchain.

Buying and Selling Eximchain

Eximchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eximchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eximchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

