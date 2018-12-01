Expedia Group (EXPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Marcus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

