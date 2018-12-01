Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 341.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,445,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $654,539,000 after buying an additional 4,163,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,095 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $117,678,000 after buying an additional 550,396 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $251,880,000 after buying an additional 389,022 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 337,077 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 228,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,114,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Shares of EXPE opened at $120.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

