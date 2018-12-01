Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,618 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 705,153 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,572 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,062,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 488,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

